The University of Idaho is taking its annual Bean School online on Jan. 27 and 28, from 9 to 11 a.m. MT on both days.
The Jan. 27 session will include updates by the Idaho Bean Commission and Idaho Crop Improvement Association, as well as updates on bean diseases and the Idaho State Department of Agriculture licensing program.
The Jan. 28 session will include conservation practices related to bean production and seed-borne bacterial pathogens that have quarantine significance in the Pacific Northwest.
Two pesticide applicator credits are available.
Participants must register before Jan. 25. To register, visit: https://uidaho.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_06cfCiLAMJF5yjb