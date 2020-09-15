University of Idaho Extension will offer a series of pesticide-recertification seminars via online videoconferencing in October, November and December.
Each one-hour seminar starts at noon Mountain Time via Zoom videoconferencing, offers one recertification credit and costs $10. Sessions include Safety First, Oct. 20 and 27, and Nov. 3; Urban Pest Management, Nov. 10 and 17, and Dec. 1; Weed Management, Dec. 3, 8 and 10; and Environmental Impact, Dec. 15, 17 and 22.
Information: UI Pesticide Coordinator Ronda Himyck or Extension instructor Kimberly Tate, both at cals-ipm@uidaho.edu.