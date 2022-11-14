USDA should work with the Canadian Food Inspection Agency to develop new phytosanitary protocols against potato wart, 13 U.S. potato industry organizations said in a letter to Jenny Moffitt, U.S. undersecretary of marketing and regulatory services.

Canada a year ago suspended movement of seed potatoes from the island, applied protections to fresh potatoes shipped to other provinces and suspended fresh-potato exports to the U.S.

