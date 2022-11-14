USDA should work with the Canadian Food Inspection Agency to develop new phytosanitary protocols against potato wart, 13 U.S. potato industry organizations said in a letter to Jenny Moffitt, U.S. undersecretary of marketing and regulatory services.
Canada a year ago suspended movement of seed potatoes from the island, applied protections to fresh potatoes shipped to other provinces and suspended fresh-potato exports to the U.S.
Last spring, Canada resumed export of table-stock potatoes to the U.S. under USDA-specified conditions. The island’s seed potatoes still cannot enter the U.S. Canada is continuing field investigations and sampling as well as efforts to prevent potato wart from spreading.
Canadian inspectors found one case of potato wart on the island among 11,082 samples from July 1 to Sept. 30. Earlier, no cases were found in 5,327 processed between March 5 and June 30, and one case was found in 3,543 samples processed between Oct. 7, 2021, and March 4, 2022.
In a Sept. 30 risk assessment released Oct. 14, USDA’s Animal and Plant Heath Inspection Service said the full extent of the infestation on the island is still unknown but is likely larger than currently reported.
About half of production areas in the contiguous U.S. have a suitable climate for the disease, which is “almost certain to be introduced to U.S. potato production areas via seed potatoes” without mitigation, the assessment said. Climate-suited areas would get some 37% of seed potato imports from the island.
“It is striking to the U.S. industry that no significant additional measures were established to protect our production from this highly destructive disease,” U.S. potato groups said in the letter. Exports were allowed to resume “with essentially the same protocol as before the ban was implemented.”
The groups posed 11 questions they said could help USDA establish a new protocol.
Topics included additional protective measures — beyond “minimal” pre-export brushing and washing, and inspection at ports of entry — repacking practices, equipment movement and soil testing.
The groups asked about the number of remaining soil tests, when they will be completed and whether potatoes should move from all parts of the island when some areas are yet to be tested.
If the disease enters the U.S., the industry would bear the costs and likely lose access to all international fresh potato markets, the letter said. The U.S. potato industry would lose more than $225 million directly in annual exports and billions more in indirect impact.
