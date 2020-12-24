Hop production dropped 7% compared to last year as yields decreased, USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service reported.
The total area harvested in Washington, Idaho and Oregon reached a record high and was up 4% from 2019, NASS said in the Dec. 22 National Hop Report.
Acreage gains in Idaho and Washington offset a slight decline in Oregon.
Washington produced 71% of U.S. hops in 2020. Idaho accounted for 17% and Oregon 12%. Production dollar value rose in Idaho and Oregon, and fell in Washington.
Coronavirus safety restrictions that shut down brewpubs, bars, restaurants and event venues impacted the hop market substantially.
“With the realities of COVID-19’s impact starting to emerge in early spring, when hop planting decisions are finalized, many growers and merchants worked on altering contracts and reducing acreage,” said Jaki Brophy, Hop Growers of America communications director.
“Hops are grown on a forward-contract model due to the high cost of growing the crop, so acreage is a direct reflection of demand as communicated by customers through contracts,” she said. Other factors played a role, “but this was the largest significant influence on acreage changes overall.”
Acreage changes over the next year or two will help determine how much COVID-19 or other market factors influenced states’ 2020 changes, Brophy said.
“It’s our expectation it will take two years for the beer industry to level back out and be in post-COVID recovery mode,” she said.
Michelle Palacios, administrator of the Oregon Hop Commission, said more 2020 acres in the state shifted from alpha varieties to lower-yielding aroma hops, which cost more per acre to grow but bring a higher price. That helped boost the overall 2020 production value.
Harvested acres decreased as growers strung fewer hops in response to the pandemic-driven drop in brewer demand, she said.
Oregon growers were about two-thirds through harvest in mid-September when smoke taint from wildfires had some impact on hop quality, Palacios said.
Acres harvested
|State
|2019
|2020
|Washington
|40,880
|42,269
|Idaho
|8,358
|9,268
|Oregon
|7,306
|7,104
Yield per acre in pounds
|State
|2019
|2020
|Washington
|2,006
|1,754
|Idaho
|2,034
|1,855
|Oregon
|1,783
|1,755
Production (1,000 pounds)
|State
|2019
|2020
|Washington
|82,014.9
|74,151.5
|Idaho
|17,003.1
|17,190.1
|Oregon
|13,023.2
|12,468.7
Production value
|State
|2019
|2020
|Washington
|$475,686,000
|$444,909,000
|Idaho
|$89,266,000
|$99,703,000
|Oregon
|$71,628,000
|$74,812,000