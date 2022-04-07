U.S. fresh potato exporters are expected to gain full access to Mexico by mid-May, the countries have announced.
U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack and Mexico Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development Victor Villalobos on April 5 announced the countries concluded all necessary plant health protocols and agreed to a final visit by Mexican officials.
The visit this month is expected to finalize access to the entire Mexican market no later than May 15.
The expanded access applies to all U.S. table-stock and chipping potatoes under the work plan both countries approved late last year, USDA said in a release.
The National Potato Council said it appreciates the work by USDA and the office of the U.S. Trade Representative to ensure Mexico lives up to its trade obligations.
“Given the history of this 25-year trade dispute, we are waiting to declare victory until we see durable exports of both fresh processing and table stock potatoes throughout all of Mexico as required by the November 2021 signed agreement,” the council stated.
The council said it hopes the site visit “will be the last hurdle we need to clear and that no last-minute roadblocks will be erected prior to Mexico finally and permanently reopening its border to U.S.-grown potatoes.”
Mexico officials in December toured U.S. potato operations in Colorado, telling USDA they were satisfied and that full market access was expected by February. Mexican regulators then said additional site visits would be required.
U.S. fresh potatoes now are allowed only in a 16.15-mile strip along the U.S.-Mexico border. Mexico earlier granted access to the entire country, which the Mexican Supreme Court upheld a year ago.
The council said Mexico is the largest export market for U.S. potatoes, accounting for $394 million in 2021. It is the second-largest market for U.S. fresh potatoes, even though they are restricted to the border region, at $60 million last year.
The annual market potential will be about $250 million in five years if U.S. fresh potatoes are allowed in all of Mexico, the council estimates.
USDA said Vilsack and Villalobos met in Mexico City to continue cooperation on shared priorities including open trade, science-based policy making and sustainable and climate-smart agricultural production.
