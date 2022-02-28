The U.S. Department of Labor has assessed Jorgensen Management Inc. a $25,430 civil penalty and recovered $159,256 in unpaid wages after finding the Bancroft, Idaho, potato farm violated provisions of the federal H-2A guestworker program.
The department's Wage and Hour Division found the farm intentionally failed to:
• Pay the required rates to 69 domestic employees who worked alongside the H-2A workers.
• Provide H-2A workers at least three-quarters of the work hours guaranteed on their contracts.
• Reimburse workers for their inbound transportation costs.
The H-2A visa program helps agricultural producers fill labor needs by bringing foreign guestworkers into the country.
The program requires employers to pay the cost of traveling to and from the home country, provide worker housing and pay a minimum wage set by the federal government. In addition, domestic workers must be paid the same.
The department said investigators determined the employer threatened to terminate the work contract and send workers back to Mexico if they refused to accept lower wages than were legally required.
The Wage and Hour Division also found Jorgensen violated the Migrant and Seasonal Agricultural Worker Protection Act by failing to meet mandatory housing safety and health standards, failing to disclose all conditions of employment, failing to provide wage statements to workers and failing to pay wages when due.
The company could not be reached for comment.
“By threatening and shortchanging some of the lowest paid workers in our nation, Jorgensen Management showed a willful disregard for the law,” said Carrie Aguilar, Wage and Hour district director in Portland. “The outcome of this investigation sends a strong message to other employers that the Wage and Hour Division will not tolerate abuses of the H-2A program and will protect the rights of all people working in the U.S.”
The hourly H-2A rate for Idaho is $14.68 this year, up from $14.55 in 2021 and $13.62 in 2020.
The Idaho Department of Labor said 6,757 guestworkers were certified in the state in fiscal 2021, up 23.4% from 5,475 in 2020.
