FILER, Idaho — The Twin Falls County Fair and Magic Valley Stampede will run mostly as planned but with pandemic safeguards in place.
The fair and carnival will take place Sept. 2-7, with an additional three pre-fair carnival days Aug. 28-30.
All 4-H and FFA events will be held with the exception of the open class shows, and barns will be open to the public. The produce and fruit competition will be held to accommodate FFA programs, and the FFA welding competition will also take place.
However, other shows such as art, crafts and cooking have been canceled and many of the exhibit buildings will be used for additional seating to promote social distancing for dining.
The fair staff and board don’t know how the COVID-19 pandemic will affect attendance or income, but support to hold the fair seems strong, John Pitz, fair manager, said during a press conference on Tuesday.
The fair staff sent out about 6,000 surveys to previous ticket purchasers, and promptly received close to 2,000 responses. Of those, 85% wanted the fair to go on. Using that as a gauge, attendance could be down 15% to 20% this year, with about $150,000 in lost revenue, he said.
The fair is an important event for the county, and support to hold it is out there based on the survey, Mike Bulkley, fair board chairman, said.
“We felt obligated to do the best we could to go ahead with the fair while following the guidelines that have been recommended,” he said.
Masks will not be mandated but encouraged, and sanitation stations will be set up throughout the fairgrounds. There are also measures in place to promote social distancing in the rodeo stadium and on the fairgrounds, Pitz said.
Seating in the stadium will be at 50% capacity, and the extra carnival days should reduce the number of people on the midway, he said.
“I think we’re the only fair left in Idaho that’s going to have a carnival,” he said.
No food vendors have canceled, but there will be fewer booths in the merchant buildings and guidelines for one-way foot traffic.
“We all know how that works in the grocery store, but we’re trying,” he said.
The Magic Valley Stampede PRCA Rodeo will be Sept. 3-6, with one extra day this year. More contestants are expected this year due to the cancellation of other rodeos.
Last year’s stampede drew about 300 contestants, and this year’s rodeo could double that, Bulkley said.
The Sitting Bull Stampede in Mobridge., S.D., is typically about the same size as the Magic Valley Stampede. But it had 900 contestants this summer looking to score points for the National Finals Rodeo, he said.
“One of the things that should help us is some big rodeos have canceled,” he said.
Both the Walla Walla and the Ellensburg rodeos in Washington have canceled, and the Ellensburg Rodeo hosts the Xtreme bull riding finals that compete with the Magic Valley Stampede, he said.