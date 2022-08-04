FILER, Idaho — The countdown has begun for this year’s Twin Falls County Fair and Magic Valley Stampede, with the fair set for Aug. 31-Sept. 5 and the rodeo Sept. 1-3.
It’s going to be a big week, John Pitz, fair manager, said during a press conference at the fairgrounds on Tuesday.
“We’re looking at a pretty good run on our Wednesday event — Ponies, Pistols & Pistons,” he said.
The show combines rodeo specialty acts, trick riders, bull fighters, cowboy mounted shooting, freestyle motocross and a demolition derby.
The show debuted at the fair in 2019 and got a standing ovation, he said.
“We also have Sankey Rodeo back,” he said.
Sankey stock took first place in bareback and saddle bronc riding at this summer’s Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo, and the company has been named PRCA Stock Contractor of the Year 12 times.
The Magic Valley Stampede is a premium three-day event and is among the top 60 PRCA rodeos in the country and will be part of the 2022 National Finals Rodeo Series. The Stampede draws audiences of 12,000 to 13,000 over the three-day run, Pitz said.
The rodeo attracts the top 20 PRCA and WPRA contestants, paying out $150,000 to $160,000 adding $10,000 to the purse in seven events, he said.
Rodeo contestants numbered over 400 last year. Participation is high partly because the stampede is less than a month before the close of the National Finals Rodeo fiscal year and draws anyone close to the bubble of qualifying, he said.
For those wanting to watch the rodeo in style, the Golden Buckle Club — which raises money for the rodeo and charity — offers dinner, cocktails and special seating each night of the rodeo.
Chicks n Chaps is also back at the fair this year. The event educates women about the sport of rodeo and raises money for breast cancer patients and their families. Over the last three years, the event has raised $25,000 for St. Luke’s Breast Cancer Emergency Fund.
Ticket sales for the headline concert, featuring country singer Scotty McCreery on Sept. 4, are going well. And the fair board is expecting a big turnout for the Western Grand National Truck & Tractor Pulling Series on the closing day of the fair, he said.
The fair also offers a carnival, free entertainment, competitive exhibits, an Ag Pavilion and numerous food and retail vendors.
There’s been several improvements on the fairgrounds this year, Pitz said.
“Very generous donors came through to the tune of $250,000,” he said.
The arena got a makeover with new bucking chutes and arena panels. There are also new pens and a new watering system in the swine barn, as well as additional alleyway panels and an upgraded wash rack area. There are also new pens in the sheep barn, new siding on barns and new horse stalls and other improvements in the horse barn.
For more information about the fair and stampede, visit: https://www.tfcfair.com .
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.