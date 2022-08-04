Twin Falls Fair

John Pitz, left, Twin Falls County Fair manager, shares a laugh with Bill Jensen, fair board member, at the county fairgrounds on Aug. 2 following a press conference about this year's six-day event.

 Carol Ryan Dumas/Capital Press

FILER, Idaho — The countdown has begun for this year’s Twin Falls County Fair and Magic Valley Stampede, with the fair set for Aug. 31-Sept. 5 and the rodeo Sept. 1-3.

It’s going to be a big week, John Pitz, fair manager, said during a press conference at the fairgrounds on Tuesday.

