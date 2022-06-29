NYSSA, Ore. — The Treasure Valley Reload Center is not expected to open until at least January, three months later than anticipated, as backers seek more money to construct the building in response to higher costs.
The state of Oregon may add funding soon. Rep. Mark Owens, R-Crane, said he was contacted by the governor’s office, “which said they plan to ask ODOT to request $3 million in additional funding for the reload facility during the September meeting of the (Legislature’s) Joint Emergency Board.”
“We hope to continue to work with our colleagues to hopefully pass that out of the emergency board,” Owens said. “I believe it is good for economic development in Malheur County and supports value-added agriculture in that region.”
Gov. Kate Brown’s press office could not be reached immediately.
The facility planned north of Nyssa, Ore., would put truckloads of onions and other commodities onto rail cars for shipment to major markets to the east.
Southeastern Oregon and southwestern Idaho produce about a quarter of the nation’s fall storage onions, which are marketed through April.
A rail car can ship 4.5 truckloads of onions. The center’s capability to handle single truckloads will provide a new option to smaller packer-shippers and give larger operators flexibility to handle small orders.
Delays in funding and completing the reload center mean “it would be just business as usual or as it has been, in which we suffer extreme transportation shortages much of the time,” said Kay Riley, a recently retired onion shipper in Nyssa. He serves on the board of Malheur County Development Corp., which is leading the project.
Trucking costs “did not get much better” as the 2021-22 marketing season progressed, he said. And the availability of trucks and drivers “was difficult clear to the end.”
Riley said his business saw a roughly 40% drop in shipment volume after prolonged high heat reduced 2021 yields. “If we had had a normal crop, we would’ve had difficulty getting it transported.”
Grant Kitamura, an Ontario onion packer-shipper and president of the development corporation board, said the center cannot operate without the building and the weather protection it provides.
He said the corporation is seeking more money to put up the steel building, which it owns.
The 2017 Legislature approved a $26 million ConnectOregon grant from lottery-backed bonds. Legislators this year approved a $3 million grant, from federal coronavirus recovery funds, to the City of Nyssa for a water line extension for the reload center and future industrial development.
Kitamura said materials and other costs have risen substantially since the reload center was selected for state funding.
“To anticipate this inflation is impossible,” he said. “We don’t have funds to erect the building. So we are seeking funds.”
Greg Smith, Malheur County Economic Development director and officer to the board, said options include borrowing against the land and improvements, pursuing federal infrastructure money, and “reviewing all additional funding options with the Oregon Department of Transportation.”
As for borrowing, the project has no liens “and we are trying to keep it that way as long as possible,” he said.
Smith said erecting the building would cost $4 million to $5 million more than originally planned. He has asked the project engineer to eliminate unnecessary expenditures and find additional efficiencies.
The potential additional $3 million from the state “brings us much closer to finishing the project” and would bring total project investment to $32 million, he said.
Smith said he does not yet know what it will cost to put up the building, to depend on inflation and other factors. The estimate was just over $4 million in April, when the board rejected the lone bid. He said the bid by TCG Contracting of Meridian, Idaho, for $6.9 million was about $2.9 million above expectations.
“We will construct as much as we possibly can, and when we run out, we will need to find additional sources if we want to expand,” he said.
For example, the building could function without special refrigeration pads on walls, which operator Americold requested for nearly $2 million, Smith said, and it could be finished at 40,000 square feet instead of the designed 60,000.
“We’re going to build what we can afford to build,” he said. Like a port, “as opportunities present themselves to expand, that is what we are going to do.”
In addition to inflation, extra site work prompted by unexpectedly wet ground on a key part of the site increased costs, said project engineer Brad Baird of Anderson Perry & Associates.
Work on the site and the building pad could conclude by the end of summer, Baird said. Track is expected to be set starting in late June or early July.
Smith said the project has spent $13.4 million as of June 8 — including $1.9 million to buy the building — and is yet to spend $15.6 million, enough to cover site features but not building installation.