Agricultural land should be assessed based on farmer-supplied data rather than a county-wide average, the Idaho State Tax Commission says in a proposed administrative rule change.
The change will potentially provide relief to farmers who grow lower-value crops.
The change, which the 2020 Legislature must approve, says local farmers’ reports will determine agricultural assessments. If that information is insufficient, data from third-party providers like USDA or the University of Idaho may be used.
“There were folks in agriculture who were concerned that the rules as they exist were not clear enough to provide guidance to assessors to require them to use local data when it’s available,” Idaho Farm Bureau Federation Governmental Affairs Director Russ Hendricks said. “There were instances in the past where local data was available and specific assessors chose to use just statewide averages, which made values higher than they otherwise would be.”
Ray Moore, whose Filer-area farm did not include one of the region’s popular high-value crops, petitioned the commission’s Property Tax Rules Committee to open relevant rules for possible revision. He said net operating income, a key factor in valuation, should reflect which crops are grown.
“He wanted a little more emphasis within the rule to encourage the use of local farmers’ data when calculating the assessed value for agricultural land,” commission Property Tax Policy Specialist Kathlynn Ireland said.
In the proposed rule change, “that subsection specifically states local farmer data is the principal information we seek,” she said. In specifying by rule that local information determines assessed values, the commission aims to “encourage farmers to share their local data, which would result in a more representative, fair and equitable assessment.”
State law requires an income-based approach for assessing agricultural land so the property’s actual use, rather than its speculative value, is reflected.
Tax Commission Property Tax Division Administrator George Brown said that while this generally produces lower values than comparable-sales or building-cost approaches, it works best when landowners are forthcoming.
Assessors send surveys to agricultural producers, some of whom do not complete them in full, he said.
“But a lot of times, just the taxpayer being involved increases the accuracy of the assessment,” Brown said. Data shared does not become public at the individual farm level.
Ireland said farmers are encouraged to share information that will figure into net operating income. Crops grown, cultivation expenses, and rotations over the trailing five years are examples. If the landowner is leasing to another farmer, “we would take the lease rate the landlord is receiving and capitalize that into an assessed value per acre.”
Brown said that in instances where averages were previously used, they were often countywide. But expenses can vary widely for individual ag properties within a county, he said, based on factors like irrigation and well availability, and elevation differences.