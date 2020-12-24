Amalgamated Sugar in December donated nearly 7 tons of sugar to food banks and other charitable organizations.
“This year has been difficult for many people, and the holidays can increase that difficulty,” President and CEO John McCreedy said in a release. “We are a grower-owned cooperative, and we want to be sure that families in need can still carry on their family baking traditions.”
Amalgamated for the fifth consecutive year sent about 10,000 pounds to The Idaho Foodbank.
“Food has the power to bring people together,” said Karen Vauk, the food bank’s president and CEO. “However, gathering around the table for a special meal or simply cooking a treasured family recipe may be out of reach for many struggling this year. Therefore, we are grateful to the farmers of Amalgamated Sugar for thinking of their fellow Idahoans and providing some sweet relief to get them through the holidays.”
Boise-based Amalgamated also donated to East End Providers and West End Ministerial Association, among other local organizations.
“It is a reminder to focus on the opportunity to help our neighbors who are less fortunate,” said Chris Mapes, Amalgamated’s director of warehouses and logistics. “We are all in this together.”
All told, the company donated more than 36 tons of sugar in 2020.