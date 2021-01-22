About 190 acres of agriculturally zoned land in southwest Idaho would be developed as large residential lots if Canyon County approves a request by Ridgeline Vistas LLC.
Eagle-based Ridgeline proposes to rezone the site from agricultural to rural residential. Ridgeline would be subject to an agreement that restricts the proposed development to 20 lots averaging 8.5 acres.
The proposal is an extension of an existing large-lot residential development, would not take prime farm land out of production, and is not near other active crop-production operations, according to a letter from Ridgeline representative Todd Lakey to Canyon County Development Services staff. Ridgeline would transfer the property’s sub-surface water rights to the lots, which will “enable the lot owners to engage in their own small-scale agricultural activities on their parcels.”
Nearby residents expressed concerns that the proposal would affect existing agricultural uses as well as wildlife, and has farmable soil, a report by Canyon County planning staff said.
One of the county’s approval conditions is that each 8.5-acre lot have structures on no more than 2 acres “to preserve the agricultural setting and character” of the area. The developer also must submit a wildfire-prevention plan approved to standards of the Middleton Fire District, which wrote that the properties are at high risk due to their proximity to U.S. Bureau of Land Management land. A biological assessment is required.
County planning staff recommend the Planning and Zoning Commission endorse Ridgeline’s request, subject to conditions of the development agreement. The Canyon County Commission will make the final decision.
Dan Lister, a county planner, said the property, northwest of Caldwell, originally was 320 acres. A conditional-use permit for a dairy was approved in 1995, but the original parcel was divided in the mid-2000s partly to accommodate a large-lot residential development that was built.
Lakey wrote that the original developer planned a subsequent phase, “but with the economic crash of the late 2000s was unable to do so.”
The property is not within a city impact area.