Sugar beet planting is about a week ahead of schedule in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon.
“I’m almost done. I’ve got just 50 acres to go,” grower Galen Lee said. His family’s Sunnyside Farms is near New Plymouth, Idaho, around 10 miles from the Oregon border.
“It’s a little wet right now, but there is a lot planted in my area here, for sure,” he said. “We’re a little bit ahead of our usual schedule.”
A warm early spring allowed farmers to plant sugar beets earlier than usual. Meanwhile, demand is shifting on COVID-19 concerns.
Sugar beets are a major crop in Idaho, which ranks second nationally in beet production and generates some 20% of the U.S. yield, the state Department of Agriculture says. The beets are grown in irrigated areas of the Snake River Valley primarily.
“The soil is in good condition and the weather is pretty good,” Lee said. If beets avoid post-planting frost damage, “they usually take off and grow pretty well.”
He is one of the more than 750 members of Snake River Sugar, the cooperative that owns Amalgamated Sugar and its manufacturing plants in Nampa, Twin Falls and Paul, Idaho.
“The start time depends on where you are, but the progress seems to be a little early across the board,” Amalgamated spokesperson Jessica Anderson said. Planting was about a week ahead of schedule systemwide as of April 1. This year’s crop will be around 175,000 acres, similar to 2019.
“We have a day left right now,” said Randy Grant, who farms in the Hazelton-Eden area of south-central Idaho.
Grant, president of the Idaho Sugar Beet Growers Association, said that in the typical season, he likes to finish planting in the first few days of the month.
Last year’s cold, wet spring delayed planting well into late April in much of southern Idaho and southeastern Oregon.
With planting on or slightly ahead of schedule this year, Grant said he does not expect abnormally high pressure from pests or disease if the weather sticks to usual patterns.
“Right now, we need to wait for spring to actually show up,” he said. “It will be plenty cool in the first part of April, but it will come. The water supply looks good this year, which is always a positive.”
Lee said sugar beets will stop growing if the summer heat gets too high, “but they need sunlight and warm temperatures to grow at the optimum rate. We are looking forward to the season.”
Grant said that while planting has been normal or better, he wonders about COVID-19’s long-term impacts.
“The mental challenge of what’s happening and the unknown of what’s going to happen is a little unnerving right now,” he said. He wonders “when the economy is going to open back up,” and — if a downturn persists — “will we start losing markets for our ag products here?”
Jack Roney, director of economics and policy analysis at the American Sugar Alliance, said a major, prolonged downturn would have some effect. But sugar does not have a strong “income elasticity,” as people whose pay declines still consume some sweets.
“Sugar is just disappearing off the shelves,” as people buy baking ingredients, he said. That is picking up slack from foodservice and institutional segments.
Bad weather reduced the 2019 beet crop in Minnesota, North Dakota, Colorado and Wyoming, boosting near-term contract prices, Roney said. Longer-term pricing is closer to recent averages.
In the open market, a price drop of 25%-plus in the past month largely reflects low oil prices, he said. Brazilian sugar cane, for example, is going into sugar for export rather than ethanol.