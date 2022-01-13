An expansion of its membership and service region has prompted the Idaho Sugarbeet Growers Association to rename itself.
The Snake River Sugarbeet Growers Association now represents 700 growers in Idaho, Oregon and Washington. They grow sugar beets on a combined 180,000 acres in the three states, accounting for nearly 7 million tons of production.
The Boise-based group is established in southern and eastern Idaho. With recent board approval of the Nampa-Nyssa Sugarbeet Growers Association as its sixth local member association, it expanded its region to include western Idaho, eastern Oregon and southern Washington.
“The membership expansion will allow us to represent our sugarbeet growers at the state and national levels more effectively,” Randy Grant, Snake River Sugarbeet Growers Association president, said in a release. “We plan to broaden our advocacy and education efforts, and the board is excited for the future of our association.”
Galen Lee, president of the Nyssa-Nampa Sugarbeet Growers Association, said joining the group “gives our growers a voice at the statehouse and will increase our relationships with legislators.
“Nearly 40 percent of Idaho’s legislative districts are in western Idaho, and we can now speak with one voice from our region through the Snake River Sugarbeet Growers Association,” he said.
