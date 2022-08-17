Sugar beets

The sugar beet crop is doing well, growers report.

 Capital Press File

Dave Reynolds' sugar beets look better than he thought they would, and he wishes he had planted more.

“The beets we do have look pretty good, really,” the Kuna, Idaho, farmer said Aug. 16. “And the price is strong. I’m sad we don’t have more.”

Tags

field reporter, SW Idaho and SE Oregon

I cover agricultural, environmental and rural issues in southwestern Idaho and southeastern Oregon. I can be reached at 208-914-8264 mobile or bcarlson@capitalpress.com.

