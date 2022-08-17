Dave Reynolds' sugar beets look better than he thought they would, and he wishes he had planted more.
“The beets we do have look pretty good, really,” the Kuna, Idaho, farmer said Aug. 16. “And the price is strong. I’m sad we don’t have more.”
The approximately 700 grower-owners of Boise-based Amalgamated Sugar planted around 180,000 acres of beets in Idaho, Oregon and Washington, similar to the 2021 total.
Amalgamated needs a consistent supply for its three processing plants in southern Idaho. Members of the cooperative own acreage shares they can shift among themselves, such as by leasing to one another.
Some of this year’s crop was shifted to take best advantage of irrigation supplies, given that a low-water year was initially expected.
“The sugar company adapted to the situation,” said Reynolds, who planted fewer acres of beets than he first intended.
“We started out this year and we were kind of sick about what it was going to look like” due to the initial water outlook, said Ben Jantz, who farms in the Nampa, Idaho, area.
But water supply improved in many locations thanks to unusually wet, cold conditions in April, May and part of June. Sugar beet planting was slowed due to those conditions and heavy wind.
The crop is “so much better than we were expecting back in March,” Jantz said.
He said he had to replant some of his sugar beets, “but even my replants, I’m happy with the way they look right now.”
Progress is a little behind that of a normal year, “but overall I would say that the crop looks good,” Jantz said.
The Treasure Valley in southwestern Idaho and southeastern Oregon has so far received less sun-shielding wildfire smoke than last year, he said.
Jantz stayed proactive with fungicide and insecticide spraying. The stretch of high heat put some stress on the beets, “and you’ve just got to make sure you have managed your water correctly.”
“The sugar beet crop continues to progress well,” said Brodie Griffin, agriculture vice president for Amalgamated. “Insect and disease pressure are low to moderate and the crop is healthy.”
He said growers “are working to keep the crop irrigated with the heat we have received in the last few weeks.” He referred to a forecast for temperatures continuing in the high 90s to low 100s and then cooling to the upper 80s to low 90s.
Griffin said harvest will start Sept. 6 in the Magic Valley and Upper Snake growing regions of south-central and southeastern Idaho, respectively. It will start Sept. 26 in the lower-altitude Treasure Valley.
