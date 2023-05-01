sm onions.jpg

Warm weather is boosting the progress of this year's onion crop along the Idaho-Oregon border.

 Sierra Dawn McClain/Capital Press File

Temperatures are up recently, boosting a southeast Oregon-southwest Idaho onion crop that was planted late in cold, wet conditions.

The region produces about a quarter of the country’s fall-storage onion crop.

