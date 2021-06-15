An auction of state-owned farmland in the growing Caldwell, Idaho, area generated nearly six times its appraised value.
Idaho Department of Lands officials said two adjacent parcels totaling 282 acres sold at a June 11 auction for $35.2 million.
Their combined appraised value was about $6 million.
The University of Idaho has leased the parcels for agricultural research since the 1940s. The university about two years ago sold an adjacent veterinary training facility.
UI said earlier that it plans to request the state Board of Land Commissioners reinvest the auction proceeds in land at its agricultural research centers.
It has nine research and extension centers and six affiliated centers.
The affiliated centers include the Idaho Center for Agriculture, Food and the Environment (CAFE), a 640-acre dairy and nutrient research facility under development north of Rupert. Planned additional phases are an education and outreach complex near Jerome and a food-processing pilot plant in cooperation with the College of Southern Idaho in Twin Falls. The combined cost is estimated at $45 million, UI development director Jim Miller said.
Scott Phillips, Idaho Department of Lands policy and communications chief, said that after transaction closing and property disposition, proceeds will be deposited into the statute-authorized land bank.
He said the land board could opt to use proceeds to acquire new property on behalf of the beneficiary, leave that money in the land bank for up to five years while it explores other reinvestment opportunities or transfer the funds into the permanent fund.
The state’s endowment consists of land and the permanent fund. The fund’s investments generate interest distributed to beneficiaries annually.
Phillips said June 15 that the land board does not currently have a meeting scheduled to discuss the Caldwell sale.
“We do expect the University of Idaho to make a request for reinvestment,” he said. The board at that point would meet and consider it.
“This auction was incredibly valuable because the land was no longer supporting the university’s research facility and the revenue generated from the farm lease on the land was nominal,” Idaho Department of Lands Real Estate Services Bureau chief Josh Purkiss said in a release. “It was the right time to sell this land in the best interest of the endowment beneficiaries.”
The department said the winning bidder among 12 was Endurance Holdings LLC. An Idaho Secretary of State’s Office business entity filing lists Endurance at the same Meridian address as CBH Homes.
The City of Caldwell’s future land-use map designates both parcels, near Vallivue School District middle and high school campuses, for low-density residential use.