An exceptionally wet April packing rain and snow storms has eased the water outlook for much of Idaho. For irrigators, it is yet another twist in the story of the water year.
Things were looking good for Idaho water users at the start of 2022 with two weeks of snow beginning in late December. Unfortunately, the faucet turned off in January.
In Late March and early April, water forecasters were saying Idaho could have the worst drought on record this year, and managers and water-user organizations were planning for a bad situation, said Paul Arrington, executive director of Idaho Water Users Association.
The Boise Project Board of Control, for example, tries to deliver about 3.75 acre-feet per acre but informed water users that would be cut to 1.2 acre-feet — about one-third of normal, he said.
Other water managers around the state anticipated similar cuts of 20% to 50%, he said during the “From the Field” podcast sponsored by the Idaho grain industry.
Then April and early May hit with the wettest April on record in some areas. Most areas were about 100% of average. Snowpack was growing again, and it was a relief, he said.
“Those rains helped a lot with the early season usage. It did put a little more water in our reservoirs, and it probably will help us eke out a little bit longer of a season at the end of the year,” he said.
“But the reality is we’re still in drought conditions. We still have low water supplies,” he said.
Last week, the Boise Project announced it would increase the water allotment to 2.0 acre-feet. But that’s still far below what the board tries to deliver, he said.
Water managers in the Boise Valley had been anticipating water shutoff as early as mid-September. Now it’s probably closer to late September or maybe even early October, he said.
“Still in drought, still need to be mindful, still need to be thoughtful with our water use but … we’re not on track for the worst drought on record,” he said.
Reservoir levels have increased, but that’s not the only factor in how much water is going to be available. Water managers determine that using a combination of natural flow rights in the river and storage rights in the reservoir, he said.
“So the delicate dance that you do throughout the season is relying on that river water, the natural flow, as long as you can so that you can then push that storage back further and further in the season,” he said.
If rivers are running low and the natural flow runs short, irrigators have to go onto storage earlier, he said,
“So having a lot of water in your storage account may be a good thing, but it may not,” he said.
If the switch were flipped on cool weather next week and temperatures went to 90 to 100 degrees throughout southern Idaho like they did last year, water demand will skyrocket. People would potentially go into their storage account sooner, and water wouldn’t last as long through the end of the season, he said.
“It’s a pretty delicate balance, and these managers — especially the ones who’ve been there for a long time — they have this down to an art form,” he said.