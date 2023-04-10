Idaho snow water equivalent

Idaho snow water equivalent as of April 10.

 USDA/NRCS

March was colder than normal across Idaho with well above normal precipitation in the southern two-thirds of the state.

Precipitation amounts were so high last month that water supply conversations shifted from  “will we get out of drought” to concerns about potential flooding, according to hydrologists with the Natural Resources Conservation Service in Idaho.

