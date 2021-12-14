High input costs may challenge food producers again in 2022, but that rising tide of expenses may also begin to subside.
Forecasts call for lower oil and fertilizer prices, but conditions remain volatile and it remains to be seen if the decreases materialize, said Xiaoli Etienne, University of Idaho associate professor of agricultural economics and the Idaho Wheat Commission endowed chair of commodity risk management.
Oil prices jumped in the past year, exceeding $80 a barrel in November and dropping slightly in the past two weeks. She said forecasts call for $60-$70 oil next year, but uncertainties remain.
Natural gas prices were in decline for several years into mid-2020, but have more than tripled since then. Etienne said a U.S. Energy Information Administration forecast and futures markets expect prices to decline next year but still remain above pre-pandemic levels.
Fertilizers have seen similar price increases in the past year.
“Farmers across the world are facing the same high fertilizer prices,” Etienne said. Much of U.S. demand is satisfied by imports.
China suspended fertilizer exports and Russia imposed restrictions, both for six months, and Belarus has imposed sanctions.
“Fertilizer prices are expected to decline in summer 2022, but maybe only marginally,” Etienne said. Lower natural gas prices, and China and Russia loosening export restrictions, are factors.
Many price increases for inputs are the same in Idaho and nationwide, she said. An exception is electricity, which in Idaho is comparatively low-cost. That helps the state’s dairy industry, she said.
But dairies have been squeezed by hay prices, up 22.6% from October 2020 to October 2021 nationwide and up 43.8% in Idaho, Etienne said.
For next year, she expects minor increases or no changes in the cost of labor, chemicals and seeds. U.S. farm wages grew faster than non-farm wages in 2021, she said.
The Consumer Price Index has more than doubled since 1990, and the increase of more than 6% between October 2020 and October 2021 is the highest for a single year in three decades.
“These rising prices have affected all industries, and the agricultural sector is no exception,” Etienne said.
