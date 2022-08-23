BOISE — The Snake River Sugarbeet Growers Association has a new executive director.

Samantha Parrott started Aug. 22 at the Boise-based association. It represents about 700 growers and 180,000 acres in Idaho, Oregon and Washington.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

field reporter, SW Idaho and SE Oregon

I cover agricultural, environmental and rural issues in southwestern Idaho and southeastern Oregon. I can be reached at 208-914-8264 mobile or bcarlson@capitalpress.com.

Recommended for you