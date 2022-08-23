BOISE — The Snake River Sugarbeet Growers Association has a new executive director.
Samantha Parrott started Aug. 22 at the Boise-based association. It represents about 700 growers and 180,000 acres in Idaho, Oregon and Washington.
Parrott has more than a decade of fundraising and relationship-building experience. She worked nearly seven years for the University of Idaho, including the past four as the College of Agricultural and Life Sciences development director.
While at the UI ag school, she was instrumental in raising more than $9 million, including $3 million to expand the Parma Research and Extension Center.
Parrott succeeds Brad Griff, who was executive director from January 2019 until June, when he and his family moved to Houston, where he took a government affairs job with an energy company.
Griff earlier worked for U.S. Sen. Mike Crapo and former Rep. Raul Labrador, both R-Idaho, and Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz.
Parrott said her predecessor “did an incredible job with the association in terms of brand awareness.” She aims to “continue on with the great work he has done....”
“I plan to use existing relationships to hit the ground running,” she said.
Parrott during the rest of the year plans to meet with board members, tour their farms and understand the “direction they think the association should go.” She aims to learn more about the industry and prepare for the 2023 Idaho legislative session.
Next year, she plans to organize grower fly-ins to Washington, D.C., to advocate maintaining current federal sugar policy in the new farm bill.
Another goal is to develop and circulate a grower-engagement survey centered on how beet growers would like to get involved in the association, and their priorities.
“I am very passionate about the agricultural industry, and I can’t wait to work directly with growers to tell their story and advocate on their behalf,” Parrott said.
“Agriculture is one of the main industries that fuel our economy. It is extremely important to advance policies that benefit our agricultural producers,” she said. “As the West continues to become more urban, we must continue to educate the general public about why agriculture is important.”
The former Idaho Sugarbeet Growers Association last January expanded to include growers in Oregon and Washington, and renamed itself.
Board president Randy Grant said the association is “very excited to have Samantha Parrott join us in promoting the sugar beet industry as well as agriculture in general.”
Parrott grew up in Rigby, Idaho, where she participated in FFA. Her grandparents farmed in eastern Idaho.
She was the 2011-12 student body president at UI, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in agribusiness and a master’s degree in adult organizational learning and leadership. She also earned a UI certificate in human resource development. She interned in 2009 for Wada Farms Marketing Group, Idaho Falls.
As a UI alumna and longtime staff member, it was “incredibly hard to leave the University of Idaho,” Parrott said. “I’m proud of everything we accomplished.”
She and her husband, Stephen, who is also involved in agriculture, live in Nampa with their three children.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.