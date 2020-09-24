Food Producers of Idaho and Twin Falls County Fair organizers recently honored six producers for their work in agriculture.
Featured Farm Families recognition went to Ryan Cornie, RC Farms LLC, Kimberly; his father, Ted Cornie, TRC Farms LLC; Terry and Larry Hollifield, Hollifield Ranches Inc., Hansen; Harry and Vicki Hoogland, Diamond H Holsteins, Castleford; Chase Lanting on behalf of the Lanting family, Lanting Enterprises, Twin Falls; and Jim and Diane Meeks, Meeks Ranch, Jerome.
“Recognition is not something farmers and ranchers seek,” Food Producers Executive Director Rick Waitley said in a news release. “They just go about their day, year after year, growing crops, caring for livestock and safeguarding the environment. But others recognize their investment, their management and their involvement in the community.”
Fifth-generation farmer Ryan Cornie of RC Farms identified an opportunity in non-GMO commodities, and has worked hard using the practices he learned from his father and grandfather. He employs local people to weed crops and help reduce chemical usage. He uses GPS and pivot irrigation, and is known for prioritizing water conservation. He supports 4-H, FFA and his community.
Ted Cornie of TRC Farms has worked to maintain the farm with practices ranging from quality seed selection and proper watering techniques to protecting soil and using GPS equipment to avoid wasting resources. He is a past member of the fair board and an active supporter of 4-H and FFA.
Terry and Carol Hollifield returned from the University Idaho to a 120-acre farm Terry began operating as a high school student. Hollifield Ranches now has more than 5,200 acres and a feedlot with a 600-head capacity. Son Larry works in the operation. It raises some commodities for its own animals but sells most of its corn silage to local dairies. Terry is a former Hansen School District trustee and Snake River Soil and Water Conservation District supervisor.
Harry Hoogland began building his herd after graduating from high school. He and Vicki built Diamond H Dairy west of Buhl and Kows R Us Dairy west of Castleford. Son Drake manages Diamond H, now a replacement-heifer operation. Harry helped form the youth-focused Magic Valley Dairy Heifer Program. He helps 4-H and FFA students market heifers. Vicki, also active in youth ag, raises goats for high school rodeos.
Lanting Enterprises is a diversified farm and cattle operation that invests substantially in technology. It incorporated satellite imaging into daily practices, and is known for seeking ways to conserve soil and water. Four Lanting families comprise the business: Jim and Louise, John and Carolyn, Todd and Jenni, and Chase and Brook. They are involved in many community events and organizations.
Meeks Ranch is known for its winter-long grazing practices that benefit from using cover crops. An example is seeding grasses with grazing corn that can be consumed after corn harvest. Jim and Diane Meeks support school and community activities, and employ young adults. They shifted the once cattle-focused business into more farming, along the way turning marginal farmland into erosion-reducing pasture.