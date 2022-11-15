Simplot Grower Solutions (copy)

A crop adviser for Simplot Grower Solutions helps a farmer inspect his crop. Simplot has bought two Louisiana stores.

 Simplot

J.R. Simplot Co. has signed a purchase agreement with Quachita Fertilizer Co. for the company's retail stores in New Iberia and Bunkie, La.

The stores will become Simplot Grower Solutions retail outlets upon closure of the transaction. The deal is expected to close in December. Financial details were not released.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you