J.R. Simplot Co. has agreed to acquire the 15-store G-Mac’s AgTeam chain in Saskatchewan, Canada.
The stores sell crop inputs and provide related services. They will become part of Simplot Grower Solutions, which has more than 230 stores serving 40,000-plus customers in the U.S. and Canada. With the acquisition, Simplot will add more than 100 employees including more than 40 agronomic advisers.
Financial details were not disclosed.
“We are thrilled to expand our retail footprint in western Canada and to provide products and services to help local growers get the most out of every acre,” Troy Bolt, Simplot Grower Solutions vice president and general manager of retail business, said in a release. “We welcome the new employees, customers and partners and look forward to continuing the G-Mac’s AgTeam legacy of delivering exceptional service and sound agronomic advice.”
G-Mac’s stores are known for strong agronomic services, innovation and customer relationships, said Doug Stone, president of Simplot’s AgriBusiness Group. “Together we will continue to bring a comprehensive variety of crop-related quality products and services to ensure growers get the maximum return from their land and investments in western Canada.”
G-Mac’s about two years ago acquired the four-store Cavalier Agrow Ltd.
Privately held Simplot, an agribusiness company based in Boise, also recently announced plans to acquire two Quachita Fertilizer Co. stores, in New Iberia and Bunkie, La. They will also become Simplot Grower Solutions stores.
