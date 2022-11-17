G-Mac's Ag Team

Simplot has purchased the G-Mac's Ag Team chain of stores in Canada.

J.R. Simplot Co. has agreed to acquire the 15-store G-Mac’s AgTeam chain in Saskatchewan, Canada.

The stores sell crop inputs and provide related services. They will become part of Simplot Grower Solutions, which has more than 230 stores serving 40,000-plus customers in the U.S. and Canada. With the acquisition, Simplot will add more than 100 employees including more than 40 agronomic advisers.

