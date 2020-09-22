The Sept. 1 inventory of hops held by growers, dealers and brewers totaled 130 million pounds, up 13% from a year ago, the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service reports.
Hop stocks held by dealers and growers totaled 94 million pounds. Brewer-held stocks totaled 36 million pounds.
Washington leads the U.S. in hop production, this year stringing for harvest 42,343 acres, NASS reported.
Idaho was next at 9,374 acres followed by Oregon at 7,457 acres.
The 2019 harvest included 40,880 acres in Washington, 8,358 in Idaho and 7,306 in Oregon.
Stocks, which NASS reports at the start of March and September, are an indicator of demand and movement. Stocks are typically higher in March. March 1 stocks totaled 180 million pounds — 145 million pounds held at dealer and grower locations and 35 million pounds held by brewers. That's up 9% from a year earlier.
Jaki Brophy, spokeswoman for Hop Growers of America and Washington Hop Commission, said the trend line as of the September stocks report “appears to be following the overall acreage growth, which makes sense as we add acres and new varieties to the mix.”
She said the gap is widening in depletions between the September and March stock reports, which is encouraging. The respective monthly totals were very close 20 years ago.
“While the overall trend of the line goes up as acreage goes up, the overall trend line of depletions is fairly constant the past few years and is noticeably different from 2000,” Brophy said.
This aligns with brewers providing more storage service and just-in-time delivery of hops to customers, she said.
“Considering COVID-related beer-production reductions, overall, we’re happy with what the report indicates,” Brophy said.
She said hop growers reduced plans for additional acreage just before the start of the growing season, in response to COVID-19 concerns.
Brophy said Labor Day windstorms “caused notable damage, which has reduced yields in several varieties.
“So, these stocks may be a welcome cushion in what will be a lower-than-average yield year overall,” she said.