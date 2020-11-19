The Idaho-Eastern Oregon Seed Association plans to hold its annual conference and school remotely Dec. 1-2 due to COVID-19 concerns.
Activities will be from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. MST each day.
Executive Director Roger Batt said the conference typically draws about 250 people including trade-show and meal participants.
Topics will include the outlook for the industry and the agricultural economy amid COVID-19 concerns, pesticide regulation, unsolicited seed packages that have entered the U.S. and wheat variety pest and disease control.
Also on the agenda are sweet corn seed fungus and insect control as well as trial results, bacterial blight in beans, a task force on 2,4-D herbicide, seed inoculants in soil, and how seed-treatment regulations in the European Union and Mexico impact U.S. exports.
The region is a major seed producer. IEOSA dates from 1944.
“This year’s seed production was actually very good in Idaho and southeastern Oregon,” Batt said.
A cold, wet late spring and early summer challenged producers and made harvest a bit late, he said. But a dry, warm summer that stretched into October benefited many seed crops.
“It was a good crop for a lot of seed varieties this year,” Batt said. Seed companies and farmers adapted to workplace safety requirements designed to limit coronavirus spread.
Batt will moderate the conference. Participants will view recorded presentations to be followed by live question-and-answer sessions with speakers via online chat.
Cost is $150. Up to nine pesticide-recertification credits are available for Idaho, up to 10 are available for Oregon and Washington.
Information and registration: 208-888-0988, Roger@amgidaho.com or http://www.ieosa.org/.