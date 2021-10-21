An outbreak of salmonella that sickened 652 people in 37 states, including California and Oregon, is linked to whole, fresh onions an Idaho company imported from Mexico.
U.S. Food & Drug Administration Deputy Commissioner Frank Yiannas said in an Oct. 20 release that the agency, with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state and local partners, is investigating.
CDC reported 129 hospitalizations.
FDA’s traceback investigation identified Hailey, Idaho-based ProSource Inc., also known as ProSource Produce LLC, as a source of potentially contaminated whole, fresh onions.
FDA said ProSource imported red, yellow and white onions from Chihuahua, Mexico, from July 1 through Aug. 27 and supplied them to customers. CDC said they can last up to three months in storage and may still be in homes and businesses.
ProSource agreed to voluntarily recall them. The company could not be reached immediately for comment.
FDA’s Yiannas said the outbreak has resulted in 652 illnesses across the U.S.
Illness sub-clusters investigated so far are associated with restaurants and foodservice. The agency advises restaurants, retailers and consumers not to serve or consume the onions or products that contain them, he said.
