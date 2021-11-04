Potatoes USA said retail sales in the first quarter of its marketing year dropped 5.7% in volume and 1.1% in sales dollars from a year ago, when COVID-19 boosted retail purchases.
All categories, except for chips and deli-prepared sides, are above 2019 volume sales levels “even though they could not hold up against the stay-at-home orders of 2020,” the group said in a release.
The coronavirus pandemic in 2020 prompted many governors to issue stay-at-home orders and close nonessential businesses. Retail demand for potatoes soared as consumers cooked at home.
Potatoes USA reported that as consumers continue to cook at home but use fewer scratch ingredients, the deli-prepared sides category showed the biggest increase compared to 2020: up 6.9% in volume and 11.7% in dollars for the July-September period, though activity trails 2019.
Refrigerated potatoes also saw gains from 2020 — 0.6% in volume and 4.6% in dollars — helped by the trend toward less cooking from scratch at home.
Kayla Dome, Potatoes USA’s global marketing manager for retail programs, said COVID-19’s impact on sales continues but is changing. Panic buying is down from early in the pandemic. At-home cooking continues as some people remain hesitant to go out due to safety, supply-chain or staffing challenges.
But the recent rise in deli-sides and refrigerated sales “is kind of an indicator people are starting to move more,” she said. “Kids are back at school and people are back to work. Things are more open than they were a year ago.”
At-home cooking likely will remain more popular with consumers than it was pre-pandemic, though it remains to be seen for how long, she said. “They seem to really enjoy it.”
Dome expects development and stocking of more value-added products that let the consumer skip a task, such as a cooking step or the addition of seasoning.
From July-September 2020 to the most recent quarter, frozen-potato sales dropped 3% in volume and 1% in dollars from last year, Potatoes USA said.
Chips and fresh potatoes, the two biggest drivers of volume, dropped in dollar sales and volume.
Potatoes USA said the drop in fresh sales reflected Russets, which have a 59% share of fresh sales by volume. Russet sales in the quarter dropped 10.9% in volume and 7.1% in dollars.
The second largest fresh category, red potatoes, fell in dollars by 8.7% and volume by 5%. The group said reds were one of two fresh categories that declined in the average price per pound during the quarter.
The July-September period saw petite potatoes notch gains of 7% in volume and 12.6% in dollar sales. Yellow potatoes increased by 0.7% in volume and 1% in dollars.
Potatoes USA said 8-pound bags were the only package size to grow in both categories, by 3.3% in volume and 3.6% in dollars. Bags of one through four pounds grew by 3.3% in dollars but fell in volume by 2.7%.
Retail store sales in the quarter were 1.6 billion pounds worth $3.3 billion.