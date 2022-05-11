Retail potato sales in the quarter ending in March increased by 7.2% in value but dropped by 5% by weight compared to last year, reflecting higher prices and a trend toward smaller consumer packages, Potatoes USA reported.
Volume sales were below those of 2020, when panic buying began in response to COVID-19, but were higher than in 2019, the national marketing group said..
Prices increased by 12.8% overall from the first three months of last year, averaging $2.02 per pound, according to Resources Inc. data.
Kayla Dome, Potatoes USA global manager for retail programs, said the move to smaller package sizes reflects some easing of COVID-19 concerns as people shop more frequently and buy less bulk packages.
Retail potato sales see “a return to what we were seeing before the pandemic,” she said.
Dome said chips are again popular in smaller bags for snacks and potatoes in 1- and 2-pound bags comprise a higher percentage of store sales volume compared to 2019.
Yellow potato sales are increasing, as they were in 2019.
Chip sales increased by 11.9% in value and declined 0.6% in volume even as unit sales rose by 0.2% — showing a reduction in package sizes. Unit sales represent the number of packages sold.
Frozen potatoes dropped in dollar, volume and unit sales. Canned potatoes increased in dollar, volume and unit sales.
Dome said frozen sales remain higher than in 2019. The year-to-year drop for the January-March quarter could partly reflect supply factors.
She said the gain in canned potato sales may be a result of retailers carrying more of the product. And, she said, people who stocked up earlier may be “running low in their pantries.”
Fresh potato sales posted an increase in dollar sales and a decline in volume and unit sales. Only packages sized between 1 and 2 pounds increased in dollar, volume and unit sales. Five-pound packages, which comprise 45% of total volume sales, increased by 5.9% in dollars and dropped in volume by 1.2%.
Yellow and white potatoes were the fresh category’s only types to post sales gains in dollars and volume. Retail sale of Russets — 57% of fresh volume — had volume sales drop by 10.2% as dollar sales rose by 1.5%.
The highest fresh price increases were 15.7% for purple potatoes and 13% for Russets, Potatoes USA reported.
