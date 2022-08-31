sm potatoes.jpg

Potatoes

 Sierra Dawn McClain/Capital Press

Retail potato sales during the most recent marketing quarter increased by 12.6% in dollar value, but volume slipped 0.8% compared to the same period last year. Prices rose 13.6%.

While sales volume dropped slightly, they remained above the pre-pandemic April-June 2019 quarter, according to Potatoes USA, the industry's marketing arm.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

field reporter, SW Idaho and SE Oregon

I cover agricultural, environmental and rural issues in southwestern Idaho and southeastern Oregon. I can be reached at 208-914-8264 mobile or bcarlson@capitalpress.com.

Recommended for you