Retail potato sales during the most recent marketing quarter increased by 12.6% in dollar value, but volume slipped 0.8% compared to the same period last year. Prices rose 13.6%.
While sales volume dropped slightly, they remained above the pre-pandemic April-June 2019 quarter, according to Potatoes USA, the industry's marketing arm.
Retail buying surged during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020-21.
Instant, refrigerated and canned potatoes in the recent quarter increased in dollar and volume sales.
Volume sales in these categories were down a year ago and came back, said Kayla Dome, Potatoes USA global marketing manager for retail.
Retailers invested in refrigerated and deli sections, adding items and updating recipes to align with demand trends.
“A lot of flavors in deli and refrigerated sections prior to COVID hadn’t been updated since the early 2000s,” she said.
Retail sale of chips increased 13.7% in dollars and dropped 1.1% in volume. Frozen potato sales increased 14.7% in dollars but fell 1.2% in volume. Fresh potatoes saw an 11.7% gain in dollar sales and a 0.8% drop in volume.
Tight supplies impacted those categories, in which retail sales persisted after foodservice demand returned, she said.
Most fresh potatoes increased in dollar sales but dropped in volume. Yellows and fingerlings were exceptions, posting volume gains of 8.3% and 6%, respectively.
Bagged potatoes, about 84% of volume, also increased in dollar and volume sales.
The Idaho Potato Commission’s April-June data showed fresh potato sales increases in dollars and volume for russets and yellows, said Ross Johnson, Idaho Potato Commission director of category management.
Some gourmet potatoes and convenience-sized packs declined. He said retail promotions were rare in these categories, a function of limited supply.
“Consumers are really feeling inflation,” Johnson said. “We are seeing consumers coming back to russet potatoes, and in even larger pack sizes.”
Shoppers during the pandemic and into early 2022 bought gourmet and convenience offerings that appealed to them for home preparation, a commission report for the quarter said.
But amid recent high inflation, shoppers “want more fore less,” according to the commission. “Gourmet and convenience items are declining.”
“We are seeing consumers eating out less and cooking at home more often,” Johnson said.
That enables them to take advantage of a larger pack’s lower unit cost as well as the potato’s less perishable nature compared to many items sold in store produce sections, he said.
Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.