TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Overwhelming opposition to one of the largest wind energy projects in the nation was prominent during the federal Bureau of Land Management’s informational open house on Thursday evening.
The Lava Ridge wind project would involve up to 400 turbines and associated infrastructure, including new and improved roads, powerlines, substations, operation and maintenance facilities and a battery storage facility.
The project would encompass 197,474 acres — with turbines located on about 84,000 acres — in the desert northeast of Twin Falls, primarily on BLM land in Jerome, Lincoln and Minidoka counties.
Magic Valley Energy, an affiliate of New York-based LS Power, has applied for a right-of-way from BLM to construct, operate, maintain and decommission the facility.
BLM’s draft environmental impact statement includes alternatives to the proposed project, including taking no action and those with smaller footprints.
There was no forum for comments at the open house, but Capital Press found it difficult to find anyone in favor of the project.
“I am absolutely opposed to it,” said Sue Page, a Kimberly resident.
She thinks the project will threaten the survival of federally protected eagles, and the project can get a permit to kill a percentage of those eagles without being fined, she said.
“I don’t think there’s any occasion that is acceptable for an eagle to be killed,” she said.
Turbines also kill bats and insects, she said.
Bird, bat and insect fatalities are just one of her objections. She’s also concerned about damage to the lava tunnels beneath the project that transport water throughout the Snake River Valley. The company will lay 2-million pound foundations for each of the 400 turbines, she said.
The project will damage the lava beds and destroy the beauty of the landscape “for the sole purpose of California energy,” she said.
Opposition voiced
Agronomist and Kimberly resident Adrian Arp is concerned about the projects’ impacts on the ecology of the area and wildlife.
“The biggest concern I have is it’s going to rape the land,” he said.
It will also kill birds and endangered species for nothing, he said.
“I’m totally against this project. It’s totally unsustainable because the wind doesn’t blow all the time The whole thing is just pie-in-the-sky,” he said.
The area is not an ideal place for turbines because of its topography, said Liz Miccum, an atmospheric scientist and Twin Falls resident.
Topography affects the intensity of the wind. Most times, winds in the area are below the threshold needed to turn the turbines. The project will have to have a backup system that runs on diesel. How much fuel that will require is a question that needs to be asked, she said.
“I think in almost every aspect it’s a horrible idea here,” she said.
If it weren’t for the tax credits, the area wouldn’t even be considered for a wind project, she said.
Free energy myth
Years of research on wind energy shows there is no upside to wind projects, said Julie Hurlock of Buhl.
Years ago, she would have been all for a wind project and “free energy.” But when you get past all the propaganda, the research shows wind projects are harmful to the environment, land intensive and devastating to wildlife, birds, insects and pollinators. Turbines also expose humans, wildlife and livestock to health risks, she said.
“Wind energy is touted as free and renewable, but it’s more expensive in the long run,” she said.
Wind projects have to have a backup source of energy such as natural gas or diesel, and they use fossil fuel lubricants. The parts are made in China and the minerals used in storage batteries are mined in China and Africa using child labor.
“I am very much opposed” to the Lava Ridge project, she said.
She has major concerns about the devastating impacts to air quality, public lands, habitat and wildlife — “not to mention impacts on the visual scenery of why we love the Magic Valley,” she said.
Investment game
Matt Delaney of Filer has worked as an engineering consultant in the renewable energy industry for 18 years.
“Wind or solar in general, I don’t think that type of energy is efficient ... nuclear is the only thing that would hold a candle to supply the energy needed,” he said.
He also sees projects as an “investment game,” with projects getting bought and sold all the time. In his experience, there’s more investment up front and then projects get sold off and aren’t maintained, he said.
“I hope MVE (Magic Valley Energy) doesn’t do that,” he said.
Idaho Energy Freedom supports alternative energy as being a viable product for people, said Kevin Bradshaw, a member of the organization’s advisory council and a resident of Twin Falls.
The organization hasn’t weighed in on the Lava Ridge project or BLM alternatives, but alternative resources are needed for the future, he said.
Additional concerns
Residents have also expressed concerns over lost grazing land, increased traffic, impacts on water availability and compromised fire suppression and sage grouse habitat.
There are also concerns about transportation infrastructure, the availability of labor and construction materials, the impacts on recreation, and hunting, as well as the cultural impacts on the Native American community and the Japanese American community (due to its proximity to the Minidoka National Historical Site and War Relocation Center).
Idaho Gov. Brad Little, Lt. Gov. Scott Bedke, U.S. Sens. Jim Risch and U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson are urging BLM Idaho State Director Karen Kellecher to address the concerns — reiterating lack of community support — or they will be unable to support the project moving forward.
They also requested an extension of the comment period on BLM’s draft environmental impact statement. BLM has extended the comment period 30 days to April 20.
