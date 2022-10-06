BOISE — Gov. Brad Little is running for re-election to Idaho’s top elected office.
Raised on his family’s sheep and cattle ranch near Emmett, he remains active in the ranching and farming operation.
Little has been governor since January 2019 and has held statewide elected office for more than 20 years.
Capital Press recently interviewed Little about issues important to the state’s farmers and ranchers. Answers have been edited for length and clarity.
Capital Press: How would you help preserve farm, ranch and private timber land as the state’s population continues to grow and expand into rural areas?
Little: It has always been a challenge. And of course, most of us in agriculture are huge advocates of private property rights.
The families I see that are most apt to preserve agricultural land are multi-generational families that are making a profit. Whatever we can do to make agriculture profitable will help.
There are some things the state can do, but a lot of the programs for farmland preservation, like conservation easements, etc., are federal programs.
Making agriculture profitable takes a lot of forms: markets, logistics, rail, barge. … There is not one thing. We are also increasing our beef processing capacity.
CP: How can the Governor’s Office help food and fiber producers stay viable and competitive given cost, logistical and market challenges?
Little: Idaho by every single measure is the least regulated state, and the farmers and ranchers I know will often say their challenges are regulatory in nature. I can help a little bit with federal regulations. But with regulations that are state in nature, we can do a lot, and we have.
We put a significant increase into roads and bridges: $200 million. Your readers, some of them are basically limited getting their products to market because of load limits on bridges. We are replacing this year alone about 130 bridges. And we’re putting $8 million into rail, including a buildout into the Port of Lewiston for better access into the port.
The wheat industry and the potato industry are accompanying me on an Asia trade mission (Dec. 2-10). And we just signed the continuation of a long-term relationship for selling Idaho wheat to the Taiwan grain millers.
CP: What more can the state do to ensure an adequate supply of water for agriculture?
Little: Probably two different areas. One is investment in surface storage. We are going to expand Anderson Ranch Dam (northeast of Mountain Home). The other is groundwater, and over the last several years we’ve done significant investments in groundwater recharge, mainly in the Snake River aquifer.
The other thing we do is put incentives in to reduce waste and increase efficiency, whether irrigation systems or places we are losing water.
CP: What more can the state do to reduce the risk of large wildfires?
Little: We have to manage the fuel load, one. Idaho leads the nation in Good Neighbor Authority, where the state is doing work for the Forest Service on healthy forests.
Second is suppression, and again Idaho leads with what are called our rangeland fire protection associations, where ranchers and farmers go out and do initial attack on fires. It’s made a big difference. We would have a lot more fires if those ranchers and farmers weren’t first on a fire and putting it out.
CP: What should be done with the four Lower Snake River dams, which have fish ladders, to improve fish passage?
Our Salmon Working Group identified 29 recommendations to improve fish populations, and currently we are implementing all 29. Some faster than others. Timing of flows, management of ladders and the dams, those are the things we are doing. Our return rate, even in a dry year like this, is above our expectation and we are very happy about that.
CP: From a fish perspective, is the main challenge the adults traveling upstream or the juveniles traveling downstream?
Little: It depends upon the stretch (of river) and it depends upon the species. We tried to identify where the problems were. The juveniles going down, that’s where we have to manage river flows to where they can get to the ocean faster. In the return, that’s where better management of the ladders is critical.
The most important thing, which I have no control over, is ocean conditions. When we have good ocean conditions, we have a higher return rate. The fish biologists agree it’s ocean conditions. … When we have great water years, high runoff and great ocean conditions, our salmon do great. In these dry years with less than ideal ocean conditions, salmon recovery is much more challenging.
