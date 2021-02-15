There's still time to register for the virtual Northwest Ag Show, which starts Tuesday and runs through Thursday.
For your free registration, click here. By registering you will also be entered in a drawing for a $500 Coastal Farm and Ranch gift card.
The show includes interactive exhibitor booths, equipment demonstrations, educational seminars, networking lounge and more.
The Northwest Ag Show is brought to you by Harvest Capital Company.
Other major sponsors include Coastal Farm and Ranch, Kubota, Oregon FFA, Oregon Aglink, Oregon Farm Bureau and the Oregon Ag in the Classroom Foundation.