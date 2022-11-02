The Idaho-Eastern Oregon Seed Association’s winter convention will be Nov. 28-30 in Boise.

“We are very pleased to be able to meet face-to-face again and get everybody back together,” executive director and lobbyist Roger Batt said. COVID-19 concerns prompted virtual meetings the last two years.

field reporter, SW Idaho and SE Oregon

I cover agricultural, environmental and rural issues in southwestern Idaho and southeastern Oregon.

