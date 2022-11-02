The Idaho-Eastern Oregon Seed Association’s winter convention will be Nov. 28-30 in Boise.
“We are very pleased to be able to meet face-to-face again and get everybody back together,” executive director and lobbyist Roger Batt said. COVID-19 concerns prompted virtual meetings the last two years.
The convention and seed school, at the Riverside Hotel, include a trade show focused on technology and innovation. It typically boosts convention attendance, which is expected to top 225.
Also Nov. 28, meetings of the Idaho State Department of Agriculture’s Seed Lab Advisory Board and the IEOSA Board of Directors are scheduled.
The industry this year has dealt with escalating fertilizer, fuel, chemical and other input costs, Batt said. Supply-chain constraints made some products hard to get or even unavailable.
The region’s seed companies and their contracted growers made business plans based on spring expectations of continued drought, he said. Planted acres of dry beans and sweet corn dropped, for example.
Water supply ultimately was sufficient thanks to an unusually wet and cold late spring, though some seed crops did not pollinate well, Batt said.
The Treasure Valley of southwestern Idaho and southeastern Oregon and the Magic Valley of south-central Idaho are among the world’s five major seed production regions, he said.
Factors include a dry climate that helps limit pest and disease pressure, cool nights and warm days — though high heat can pose challenges, as seen the last two growing seasons, Batt said.
The region produces more than 50 species of seeds. In the Treasure Valley, the industry produces more than $600 million in annual economic value, Batt said.
The convention’s Nov. 29-30 presentations will include farmland loss amid the development of housing and other non-agricultural uses. Fields need space and isolation so seeds don’t cross pollinate, he said. Other topics include the fertilizer market, water supplies, logistics, supply-chain challenges, and pesticide availability and usage.
The U.S. Environmental Protection is removing some chemicals’ registered, authorized status, Batt said. Replacing them can take a long time, and some currently registered products are losing their effectiveness.
Other presentation topics include new crop protection products, cover crops as they relate to production rotation and pest management, soil fertility, seed breeding and treatment, plant pathology and diagnostics, and development of international standards for seed health testing.
Pesticide licensing and Certified Crop Adviser program credits will be available.
Information: 208-888-0988 or roger@amgidaho.com.
