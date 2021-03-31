The Potatoes USA board at its March 11 meeting elected Jaren Raybould of St. Anthony, Idaho, as chairman.
He previously served as first vice chairman and acting chairman following the unexpected death of Chairman Marty Meyers in December.
Raybould is in his sixth year on the board. He co-chaired its Domestic Marketing Committee for three years and served on the Administrative Committee.
He has been managing member of Raybould Brothers Farms since 2003. He grows Russet Burbank and Norkotah potatoes for retail and supplies Five Guys restaurants. He serves on the Yellowstone Soil Conservation District board and Idaho-Eastern Oregon Potato Committee.
“I get to be part of something bigger than myself and witness the day-to-day miracle of growing and raising potatoes that feed thousands of families across the country,” Raybould said in a Potatoes USA news release. “The work I do wouldn’t be the same without the phenomenal individuals that are involved in the potato industry. Everyone is independent, competitive and innovative.”
As board chair, he said he will prioritize restoring demand to pre-pandemic levels. He said he believes that by continuing to adapt the organization’s marketing programs, the industry will continue to discover new ways to encourage people around the world to eat more U.S. potatoes.
Raybould said he plans to encourage the industry to continue to adapt to meet changing market needs.
Potatoes USA is the national marketing and promotion board for the 2,500 potato farming families operating in the U.S.