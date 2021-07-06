Two range fires burned more than 8,900 acres combined in south-central Idaho over the July 4 weekend.
U.S. Bureau of Land Management Twin Falls District officials expect the Inside Lakes fire, estimated at 3,500 acres, to be controlled at 1 p.m. July 6, public information officer Becca Flick said.
The Castleford Butte Fire, which burned grassland, was contained July 4 and controlled July 5, Flick said. BLM estimated the fire at 5,412 acres.
“We still have an investigator on both of those,” Flick said. Causes had not been confirmed as of early July 6.
The Castleford Fire is suspected to be human-caused, she said. The Inside Lakes Fire was possibly caused by lightning.
The Inside Lakes Fire was reported July 3 seven miles north of Juniper Butte. BLM engines and dozer operators, and crews with Three Creek Rangeland Fire Protection Association and Bliss Rural Fire Department, responded.
The Castleford Butte Fire was reported July 3 a mile west of Balanced Rock. Castleford Rural Fire Department crews and BLM engines, dozers and a BLM water tender responded. Structures were not threatened.
Information on any impacts the fires had on livestock grazing was not available immediately.