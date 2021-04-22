BOISE — Rhett Adams is senior director of nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium (NPK) product lines at Boise-based J.R. Simplot Co’s. AgriBusiness Group.
The operation provides dry and liquid fertilizers, and other crop inputs, to agricultural retailers and growers. It also provides professional and specialty products to turf and horticultural industries, Simplot in January 2020 acquired crop-input company Pinnacle Agriculture.
Answers have been edited for brevity and clarity.
Capital Press: What products and services are customers demanding more of, or less of, in recent years? Is there a change in demand driven by a noteworthy trend?
Adams: We’re seeing an increase in demand for products with sulfur and zinc added, and an ongoing trend of liquid over dry fertilizer continues. Customers are also more aware of water management and products that support sustainability practices. From a strictly demand standpoint, global demand for food is high and the world’s pantry needs restocking. Commodity prices are signaling growers to plant more acres and produce a big crop and as a result crop input demand and prices are strong. We expect this to continue for a few years until stock-to-use ratios improve.
CP: How did COVID-19 impact the fertilizer market? Is some of that impact continuing?
Adams: The overarching impact on the fertilizer industry has been much smaller than in other industries. That’s not to minimize the global pandemic in any way, but as an industry, we’ve kept operations going.
CP: How are prices and demand now compared to 2020 and 2019? What can customers expect in terms of product pricing through 2021 and into 2022?
Adams: After several years of relatively poor performance in the commodities markets, we’re seeing a rebound with commodities markets gaining strength from global demand for food. So this growth leads to an increase in demand for fertilizer products and we’re seeing that all across NPK.
CP: What are factors, nationally or internationally, impacting availability and pricing now?
Adams: The biggest impact on availability and pricing has been the increased in global food demand. We’re seeing a healthy and robust global agriculture market that has high demand for food leading to high demand for fertilizers.
On the phosphate side, the recent decision by the International Trade Commission to ensure a level playing field in the U.S. fertilizer market between domestic producers and suppliers, and suppliers in Russia and Morocco, has also impacted availability and cost as those subsidized imports decreased. Those products were artificially lowering costs, unfairly impacting U.S. companies and could have led to an over-reliance on foreign supply.
CP: Are farmers, ranchers and other customers making 2021 changes, such as in crop lineups and percentages, that impact the products and services Simplot provides them?
Adams: We see changes in the marketplace every year and try to anticipate those changes while maintaining an ability to pivot quickly to our customers' needs. 2021 is no different. This is the first full year we’ll be operating our full complement of Simplot Grower Solutions stores since we acquired more than 100 new outlets. So we now have more than 200 stores serving growers and customers in markets throughout the U.S.
CP: Is there anything you would like to add about the fertilizer market’s condition and outlook?
Adams: Fertilizer is such an important factor in our ability to grow food and feed the world. It has enabled farmers in North America to double their productivity over the past 40 years without using more land and will be a major factor in our ability to feed the growing world population. U.S. and North American fertilizer suppliers are committed to environmental stewardship and to our partners in the agriculture community to ensure we can do this in the most responsible and efficient ways. The fertilizer market is in a good position to respond to these needs and we look forward to the opportunities in front of us.