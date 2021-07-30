Tim McGreevy remembers how drought affected the 1977 pulse harvest.
He was a high school senior.
"It was pretty grim," he recalled.
Today, McGreevy is the chief executive officer of the USA Dry Pea and Lentil Council, and the drought conditions are reminiscent of the 1977 harvest, he said.
"Fifty to 60% below average is a pretty common report right now, and sometimes even greater than that," he said.
Peas typically average 2,000 pounds per acre; lentils average 1,400-1,600 pounds per acre; and chickpeas, or garbanzo beans, range from 1,100 to 1,500 pounds per acre.
"We won't really know the extent until all the harvest numbers actually come in," McGreevy said. "A lot of the old-timers are saying, 'Man, this looks a lot like 1977. That was a pretty tough year.' ... If it is, you're looking at 250 pounds an acre lentils and 500-pound peas. My God, we could be there."
Pea harvest is underway, and is finished in some spots. Lentil harvest will be in full swing the first week of August.
"It's going to be a pretty tight year," McGreevy said. "If you take production down 50%, we have some carryover stocks, but not that much."
However, pulse prices are up. Northwest peas are 14-15 cents a pound. Lentils are between 30 and 35 cents a pound and chickpeas are 34-35 cents a pound.
"Markets are starting to respond," McGreevy said.
Crop insurance will help farmers this year, McGreevy said.