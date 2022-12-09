Pulse processors and exporters report shipping delays are getting "a little better," an industry leader says.
"It's still not back to pre-COVID levels, but certainly better than it was a year ago, when we'd have two to three months of delays of trying to get product to a destination," said Tim McGreevy, chief executive officer of the USA Dry Pea and Lentil Council.
Ordering railcars can lead to a three-week to four-week delay, he said.
Ocean carriers are more responsive to get containers on ships to overseas destinations, he said.
"You've got have some understanding customers and longer lead times to get that product to where it needs to be before they run out of product," McGreevy said.
The current strength of the U.S. dollar is also hurting U.S. pulse exports on the international market, he said.
"When the price of our dollar over the past year goes up 20% compared to some of the other currencies we're competing with, it just makes our product that much more expensive," McGreevy said.
Domestic demand continues to grow, to the point where pulse demand is about evenly divided between domestic and overseas.
"That's a big change from where we have been in past years, where we export well over 60% of our product," McGreevy said.
Chickpeas have always been 50-50, he said. In the past, peas have been 65% export and lentils more than 70%.
"Now we're in that 50% to 60% range that is staying home and 40% now is shipped oversea," McGreevy said. "That's a great development, but we'd certainly still like to have more robust export sales opportunities."
McGreevy remains optimistic. Pulses are in a good position as consumers become more aware of how the foods they eat relate to climate change, he said.
"These crops will continue to play a major role in the coming years of being a solution to trying to reduce carbon in the atmosphere," he said. "We're the lowest carbon crop you can consume or grow."
Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I have been covering wheat and other topics for Capital Press since 2008. Recent stories include emus, radicchio, aphids, Q&As with Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, National Association of Wheat Growers president Nicole Berg of Paterson, Wash., and national FFA president Cole Baerlocher, of Colfax, Wash; and a look at umami, or savoriness, the fifth basic taste sensation. If you have a news tip, please contact me at 509-688-9923 or mweaver@capitalpress.com