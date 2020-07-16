The pulse industry is asking the USDA to help reduce excess stocks in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The USA Dry Pea and Lentil Council hopes the agency will purchase at least 150,000 metric tons of more than 300,000 metric tons of dry peas; at least 40,000 tons of 82,000 metric tons of lentils and at least 100,000 metric tons of 196,000 metric tons of chickpeas, said CEO Tim McGreevy.
"We're optimistic we're going to work through these stocks," McGreevy said
Pulses were cut out of the 2020 trade mitigation package announced in January, because the industry received a small market facilitation payment.
"Since that time, we still are facing considerable excess stocks," McGreevy said, citing trade barriers in China and India.
Fresh green peas are eligible for the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP), but not dry peas, lentils or chickpeas, because they don't meet the USDA's benchmark of a 5% price decline and don't have product that needed to be destroyed because it could not be delivered, McGreevy said.
Prices increased slightly, McGreevy said, but started out at levels below cost of production.
Yellow pea prices range from 7 to 10 cents per pound; green peas range from 10 to 13 cents per pound. Lentils range from 15 to 17 cents per pound and chickpeas range from 16 cents to 20 cents per pound, depending on size.
"We're still at very low price levels right now for all these crops," he said. "We still have a lot to move, and a lot available."
Pea and chickpea acres declined, and lentil acres increased slightly nationwide. McGreevy expects average yields in the upcoming harvest.
"We'd sure like to see some of this product moved prior to the new harvest getting here," he said.
Demand has increased worldwide as consumers turn to the crops, eating from home and looking for shelf-stable food in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, McGreevy said.
"We think we have an opportunity actually to sustain these levels of sales for the next few years as people make some adjustments and get used to using these products," he said.