Idaho Gov. Brad Little this week presented his proposed budget for the next fiscal year that includes new or increased spending on irrigation and municipal water infrastructure, forest management, broadband and food-worker training.
His budget also calls for tax relief, stepped-up transportation spending and funding the state’s continued COVID-19 response.
Little, a Republican, presented his budget Jan. 11 during the opening session of the Idaho Legislature.
The $4.2 billion state general fund budget, which is funded mainly from sales and income taxes, is up around 3.8% from the original fiscal 2021 budget. That budget was later reduced because of COVID-19 concerns. The proposed budget restores those earlier holdbacks.
Little’s budget lays out a plan for the current $630 million budget surplus. The surplus reflects higher-than-expected tax revenue and some of the state’s $1.25 billion in federal COVID aid going to agencies and in turn reducing the use of state funds.
He proposes spending $60 million to support major water infrastructure projects prioritized by the Idaho Water Resource Board, to invest in agricultural best management practices and to support rural drinking water and wastewater projects.
Little also seeks $750,000 to fund food-processing technical education opportunities. That is part of the career technical-education component of a one-time, $30 million expenditure on education.
He proposed a $126 million one-time and $80 million ongoing investment in transportation including state and local highway projects, and targeted spending on rail infrastructure, community airports and routes to schools.
“In Idaho, we grow and process most of our commodities, and getting those products down the road in a timely fashion is critical,” Little said. “In all parts of the state, major transportation projects continue to get pushed out.”
The governor proposed $295 million in one-time and $160 million for ongoing tax relief. He did not provide details except to say a goal is to “boost Idahoans’ prosperity while keeping our tax rates competitive and our business climate vibrant.”
Bringing broadband access to unserved or underserved rural households is part of a $54 million one-time expenditure Little proposes for economic development.
He proposed additional money for the state Department of Lands to fund forest thinning and other strategies aimed at reducing wildfire and disease risk.
“To further improve our quality of life and make Idaho the place where future generations can recreate outdoors, I’m recommending we ramp up investments to promote healthy lands and reduce wildfire risk,” Little said. “Through collaborative initiatives such as Good Neighbor Authority and Shared Stewardship, Idaho is focused on a solution — active management.”
He also recommended spending “to increase nursing capacity and also to address the shortage of physicians across Idaho," he said. "I’m also putting more than $250 million toward our homestretch efforts to finish the fight against COVID-19.”