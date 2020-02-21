Potato stocks and disappearance as of Feb. 1 are down in Idaho and Oregon, and up slightly in Washington, the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service reports.
Compared to a year ago, stocks are down 7.6% in Idaho and 1.38% in Oregon, and up 1.1% in Washington.
Disappearance is down 7.8% in Idaho and 13.6% in Oregon, and up 3.28% in Washington.
A cold snap during the 2019 harvest impacted some of the region’s crop.
USDA’s Feb. 20 National Potato and Onion Report said season-to-date shipments were below year-earlier levels in Idaho and Oregon, and flat to slightly lower in Washington.
“We are being told by shippers that there are less storage potatoes available,” said Mick Davie, with USDA Specialty Crop Market News in Idaho Falls.
Oregon Potato Commission Executive Director Gary Roth said he hasn’t heard of any major disruptions outside typical market movements “other than that I have heard some processors have been buying stocks out of fresh storage.”
Fresh-potato shipper Walchli Potato in Hermiston, Ore., has seen a market that is “decent for the most part,” sales representative Paul Kern said. “There have been small hiccups here and there.”
Dan Strebin of South Basin Packing in Umatilla, Ore., said inventory management is key.
“We are managing our inventory for our consistently steady customers, and will not run out until the new crop is available,” he said.
Randy Hardy, with packer-shipper Sun Valley Potatoes in south-central Idaho, said some sheds in the state’s east region “have got to be shipping less than they have other years because supply is shorter up that way.”
A shortened growing season gave some tubers less time to add bulk.
Around mid-month, sheds were “starting to get backed up a little bit on smaller sizes,” he said, “which indicates that as we move through this crop, we are probably going to see smaller sizes. That will have a tendency to slow movement because there is not enough market for the smaller stuff, and not enough larger stuff to move.”
Idaho Potato Commission Retail Vice President Seth Pemsler said the state’s most recent crop compares to notably high output in each of the previous two growing seasons. Recent demand is softer by comparison, likely on higher prices.
“There are not fewer consumers of less interest in potatoes,” he said. “In prior years when we had tons of potatoes and prices were low, many people would buy more than they would normally. Now we are back to more normal demand.”
Idaho suppliers have been meeting that demand, Pemsler said
“From everything I have heard, things are fine as far as customers getting what they need,” he said. “In general, demand seems to be strong enough to support this crop.”
Potato Growers of Washington Executive Director Dale Lathim, also president of the Potato Marketing Association of North America, said the state had a good 2019 crop with no losses at the end of harvest despite frost in some areas.
Any “extra” potatoes are going to processors in areas that are short, he said.
Lathim is not concerned about Washington’s potato crop being long or short. “It is a manageable crop. It should be profitable for shippers and for frozen processors buying on contract.”