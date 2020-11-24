Fresh-potato shipments and prices remained mixed as COVID-19 impacts continued at the start of the holiday season, which traditionally drives higher demand.
Prices for foodservice-size cartons remain well below year-earlier levels, but those for smaller packages sold at retail or included in USDA food boxes are holding up better.
“Foodservice is still struggling, and in some cases shutting back down,” said Randy Hardy of Sun Valley Potatoes, a Paul, Idaho, grower-owned cooperative that packs and ships potatoes. “We, as is every other packer around, are trying to put as much as we can into the consumer’s hands.”
The business for the past decade ran three bagging machines. It added a fourth this year to meet increased demand for smaller packages.
“Maybe it will stay that way and maybe it won’t,” Hardy said. “More people are cooking at home. For now, the supermarkets are where it’s at.”
Demand for potatoes and many other foods typically increases during the two weeks before Thanksgiving. This year’s increase has been lower, he said, due in part to a tight supply of trucks and truckers.
Higher demand for smaller packages for retail sale and food boxes is helping to pick up some of the foodservice slack, Hardy said.
“We don’t think demand is what we would like it to be or what it would be normally, but it is not terrible,” he said. “It’s kind of been a blessing and has kind of been miraculous that potatoes are moving.”
“Foodservice accounts just aren’t where they are normally,” said Mick Davie, a reporter with USDA Market News in Idaho Falls. “And with these cities shutting down, it’s going to have a big effect on it again.”
The food-box program is a big factor in Idaho potato shipments increasing year-to-year and in prices for smaller packages holding up fairly well, he said.
Davie said recent challenges to maintaining Idaho shipping volumes include truck availability that “just isn’t enough” and longer waits to receive packaging supplies.
Potato Growers of Washington Executive Director Dale Lathim said shipments are down this year in the Columbia Basin because fewer fresh-pack sheds are operating, and because growers planting as COVID-19 was hitting “took a fairly conservative view of planted acres. The volume of the fresh market will be down this year from previous years.”