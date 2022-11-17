Potatoes (copy)

U.S. potato supplies are tight as demand remains strong.

 Idaho Farm Bureau Federation

Potato shipments were mixed as holiday season buying boosted demand for a crop that was smaller in some growing areas due to prolonged high heat. Prices increased.

Shipments of potatoes from Idaho, the country’s leading producer, were down by 9.7% year-to-date to nearly 6.74 million hundredweight, USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service said in its Nov. 10 Potato and Onion Market Report. Shipments from the Columbia River Basin in Washington were down just shy of 1% to more than 2.2 million hundredweight.

