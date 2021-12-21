Potato producers will have to weigh strong demand and prices against high input costs and a still-uncertain economy as they decide their 2022 plantings.
“There’s a lot of optimism in the markets right now,” Ben Eborn, agricultural economist and owner of North American Potato Market News, said in a University of Idaho Ag Outlook presentation Dec. 16. “Whether or not that can stay is dependent upon the overall economy.”
Risks include U.S. and international government responses to COVID-19 and its variants, he said.
Eborn, who is based in eastern Idaho, said the U.S. crop fell short of expectations overall this year, dragged in part by prolonged above-average heat in many Idaho, Washington and Oregon growing areas.
Global supply is tight. European production dropped. And although Canada produced its biggest potato crop ever, “moving them around where they’re needed is extremely difficult,” he said.
Also in Canada, the recent Prince Edward Island quarantine for potato wart has added to the larger market’s supply and logistics challenges, Eborn said.
But demand for fries in the U.S. and internationally is “sky high” as foodservice demand increases, so processors will want more potatoes planted in 2022, he said.
As tight supplies boosted prices, input costs have increased, Eborn said.
“And those input costs just add a tremendous amount of risk and make decision making very difficult,” he said.
Even if processors want more potatoes grown in 2022, “how much are we going to increase (acres) if costs of production have skyrocketed like this?” Eborn said.
He estimates most growers’ operating costs have increased at least 20%, “and maybe as much as 30%” not including likely higher fixed costs such as equipment depreciation, overhead and land rent.
Availability of products and labor also remains a challenge.
With many costs now up substantially, “how do you plan when prices jump like that in a year?” Eborn said. “What are they going to be by the time you need to purchase your fertilizer, and can you lock your prices in? It’s not an easy thing to do unless you have a lot of leverage.”
Since October 2020, price increases for eight fertilizers ranged from 45% to 132%. Other increases included 15-40% for chemicals, 15-20% for labor, 61% for gasoline and 40% for highway diesel.
Eborn said some other crops’ higher prices in 2021 could also hold back potato acreage in 2022.
