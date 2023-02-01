For potato farmers, the current political environment in Congress means some policies will be easy to pass and some, such as labor reform, will be difficult, says the leader of the federal advocacy organization for the industry.
Narrow margins in the House and Senate might mean lawmakers have to work more closely, said Kam Quarles, chief executive officer at the National Potato Council in Washington D.C.
"It may force folks in Congress to do what growers do every day — go out and come up with mutually beneficial deals that are bipartisan," Quarles said. "Both sides get a little bit of what they want, not everything they want. It's how Congress is supposed to function. We may actually get back to the place we want to get to."
Finding a solution to the agricultural labor crisis will be more challenging, Quarles said.
"The House has been very clear that they will not entertain any type of immigration reform, and that would include an ag labor piece," he said. "We take the leadership at their word that they do not intend to put that on the floor."
Potato farmers want to see some form of legal status provided to the existing work force, with a new guestworker program that meets the needs of the marketplace today and into the future, Quarles said. They also want border security and interior enforcement to ensure "everybody is playing by the rules."
"If you stand up the first two reforms, but then there's really no substantive enforcement, you just ensure that people game the system and all the effort you've put in, it's not going to matter," he said.
The industry has been seeking reform for 20 years, Quarles said, with getting votes through Congress becoming increasingly difficult.
"One of the big challenges, quite candidly, is that agriculture is split, agriculture was not speaking with one voice," he said. Several "significant voices" opposed the Farm Workforce Modernization Act proposed by Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Wash., and it failed in the Senate, he said.
Quarles said the industry will speak to both Republican and Democrat lawmakers about the impacts of having an insecure agricultural work force throughout the supply chain.
Washington Potato Commission will include agricultural overtime impacts when speaking to legislators, he said.
The removal of agricultural overtime exemptions in several states puts farmers at a cost disadvantage, said Chris Voigt, commission executive director. Some farmers have reported difficulty finding employees, forcing them to consider automation, he said.
"We're in kind of a difficult transitional period, where we're short on labor but (don't have) quite as much automation as we need," Voigt said. "We're going to be in kind of an awkward area for the next five, maybe even 10 years, before it all kind of levels out."
Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I have been covering wheat and other topics for Capital Press since 2008. Recent stories include emus, radicchio, aphids, Q&As with Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, National Association of Wheat Growers president Nicole Berg of Paterson, Wash., and national FFA president Cole Baerlocher, of Colfax, Wash; and a look at umami, or savoriness, the fifth basic taste sensation. If you have a news tip, please contact me at 509-688-9923 or mweaver@capitalpress.com