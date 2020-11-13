The U.S. potato industry plans to build on the few positives that emerged during a pandemic-ravaged 2020.
Speakers at the annual Big Idaho Potato Harvest Meeting said that while government-ordered COVID-19 shutdowns took away about 60% of U.S. volume, the industry benefited from having to quickly work with policymakers and various customer segments to find solutions. Those experiences figure to serve the industry well regardless of what happens in the still-challenging market next year and beyond.
“Changes were necessary and appropriate as foodservice adapted,” Potatoes USA President and CEO Blair Richardson said at the meeting, held via videoconference Nov. 12. Restaurants’ simplified menus and adaptable delivery approaches “will help when foodservice rebounds.”
The industry helped restaurants revise menus — 84% of which include potatoes, though not all varieties are suitable, he said — and gave preparation and storage tips to consumers who stocked up for meals at home.
Flexibility is needed among industry participants as recent year-to-year volume changes include a 23% drop in foodservice partly offset by a 15% increase in consumer volume, Richardson said.
“We have shown how important our industry is the country and the world,” he said.
Idaho Potato Commission President and CEO Frank Muir said foodservice will need to keep getting more flexible as the potato industry stays ready to meet changing needs. Already, restaurants are working to improve delivery and take-out offerings.
He expects at-home meal preparation to remain popular. It’s still unknown when traditional volumes from public events will return.
IPC this year helped restaurants revise menus, and positioned grocery stores to sell potatoes originally intended for foodservice. The commission advised consumers on storing and preparing potatoes, and adjusted its national marketing. It acquired and analyzed more data. Visits to its website increase by more than a quarter.
“We reinforced the value of potatoes to consumers,” Muir said.
National Potato Council CEO Kam Quarles said that immediately following COVID-19 shutdowns, “a predictable cascade of events occurred that threatened the livelihoods of farmers in Idaho and across the country.”
The industry gathered market information quickly, and national and state potato organizations cooperated in developing strategy and interacting with members of Congress, he said. USDA set up surplus purchases and direct payments expected to “keep us in the game as the market stabilizes.”
“COVID is the most immediate crisis. It won’t be the last,” Quarles said. “These principles could be applied in the future. Together, we are achieving meaningful results.”
Idaho grows nearly one-third of the nation’s potato crop, and is the top U.S. producer. Washington ranks second. Oregon often ranks in the top five.