U.S. potato exports reached record-high volume and dollar value for the one-year period ended June 30, according to Potatoes USA.

Export volume increased by 3.85% to 3.3 million metric tons in fresh weight equivalent while value went up by 19.05% to $2.2 billion, according to a news release from the marketing group.

Kayla Vogel

Data came from the U.S. Department of Commerce Foreign Trade Division, as compiled by Trade Data Monitor.

