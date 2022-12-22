Tight supplies left U.S. potato exporters unable to keep up with surging demand in the quarter that ended in September.
The export volume dropped, but the total dollar value increased, according to Potatoes USA. Many countries' strong demand reflects that restaurants are again operating at normal capacity and borders are opening for tourism as COVID-19 restrictions continue to ease.
For many importing countries, maintaining a consistent supply of U.S. potatoes is a challenge, the marketing group said.
“What we’re seeing is that demand is exceeding supply,” said Ross Johnson, Idaho Potato Commission vice president of retail and international marketing.
Drought and high heat in many U.S. potato production regions this year and in 2021 left yields below average.
U.S. frozen potato exports dropped by nearly 4% in volume but rose 13% in dollar value — reflecting higher prices — from a year earlier, Potatoes USA said.
Fresh potato exports, including table stock as well as chipping potatoes, dropped 15% in volume and rose 7% in value. Despite tight supply, dehydrated product exports were up by 1.4% in volume; their total dollar value increased by 8%.
Fresh potato export volume to Mexico increased by nearly 7%, reflecting the recent opening of the country’s interior beyond a 16.15-mile border area. Two new points of entry to Mexico were recently approved. So far, six points of entry are open.
Idaho potato shippers have been “really impressed with the market in Mexico and how they’ve been willing to pay the increased prices in order to get Idaho potatoes,” Johnson said.
But volume is paramount to the commission, he said. “When you grow one-third of U.S. volume of potatoes, you really want to be focused on making sure you are supplying all of your sales outlets to get that crop moved.”
The larger available market in Mexico poses a challenge as demand exceeds supply, but a long-term opportunity to market in anticipation of Idaho crop production returning to normal eventually, Johnson said.
For example, the commission is using the image and likeness of champion racquetball player Paola Longoria is part of a commission effort to encourage consumers to buy packaged potato products.
The commission sees much of its international demand shifting to Mexico, in addition to the business it is working to maintain and grow in Asia, Johnson said.
Johnson, commission President and CEO Jamey Higham and board Chairman Bryan Wada joined Gov. Brad Little’s trade mission to Taiwan and Singapore Dec. 2-10.
“It’s a different challenge in Asia because the potato is not a base carbohydrate as it is in North America,” Johnson said.
Outreach, in addition to establishing and maintaining relationships, emphasizes incorporating potatoes into diets and how to prepare them.
The annual share of the Idaho crop that is exported ranges from 10% to 25%. The international buyer gets a marketing and sales plan from the commission, in addition to the product.
