Potatoes

Idaho produces about one-third of U.S. potatoes.

Tight supplies left U.S. potato exporters unable to keep up with surging demand in the quarter that ended in September.

The export volume dropped, but the total dollar value increased, according to Potatoes USA. Many countries' strong demand reflects that restaurants are again operating at normal capacity and borders are opening for tourism as COVID-19 restrictions continue to ease.

