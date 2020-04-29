The volume of Idaho potatoes going to food banks in March and April is nearly 100 times higher than typical pre-Thanksgiving levels.
Feeding the Northwest Executive Director Rod Wieber, based in Spokane, Wash., said Idaho potato growers, packers and shippers in the last two months donated nearly 4 million pounds of potatoes to the Feeding America network of food banks.
An additional 1.5 million pounds came from the Washington potato industry. Feeding the Northwest also has received some Oregon potatoes, but most go directly to the Oregon Food Bank.
“Demand increased as lines got longer at the food bank level,” he said.
Many of the additional food bank customers were unemployed or furloughed amid government-ordered shutdowns of businesses. The shutdowns aimed to help prevent coronavirus spread.
Wieber did not have an estimate of how much recent potato donations exceed normal weekly and monthly levels. Potatoes, apples, pears and onions are the top four fresh commodities by volume, and “the amount we have been sourcing has increased exponentially.”
Feeding the Northwest and similar regional cooperatives match supplies from growers, packers and shippers with the needs of some 200 food banks in the Feeding America network.
Wieber said the potato industry, which helps meet food banks’ needs year-round, recently has provided much-needed additional volume.
“There is definitely a need in the supply chain to bring in more, and to access more, healthy produce,” he said.
Food banks, expected to see a prolonged increase in demand, play an important role in the supply chain by accepting all varieties getting them to consumers quickly, Wieber said.
“Right now there is room to grow inflow because we are seeing increased need,” he said.
Shawn Boyle of the Idaho Grower Shippers Association said the industry in the state frequently donates potatoes and packaging, in addition to 40,000-pound truckloads each year for Thanksgiving and Christmas. IGSA each year donates $50,000 to Feeding America to help where needed.
Increased donations in recent months help food bank customers at a critical time while redirecting some volume that normally would go to foodservice, he said.
About half of Idaho fresh potatoes usually go to foodservice, but most of the 1 million U.S. restaurants were closed amid COVID-19 concerns. Some restaurant potatoes have been redirected to stores, some to food banks.
“It’s not just about moving our product, it’s about helping, serving and giving back to our community,” Boyle said. “We now have some extra product and would like to make sure it gets to people who need it.”